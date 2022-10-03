New True Crime Podcast Focuses on Suspicious Death of Texarkana Woman

Advertisement

Burden, is a new podcast series that was released on September 30th that focuses their investigation into the suspicious death of 21 year-old Billie Jean Letterman from 1991 from Texarkana, Arkansas. The partners of Burden include Attorney Stephanie Harris and Journalist Karen Tricot Steward. While their investigation into the suspicious death of Billie Jean is a focus for the first season, they also spend a significant amount of time examining the Arkansas justice system.

If you are interested in listening to Burden you can listen on their website burdenpod.com or on any streaming service.

