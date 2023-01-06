New UA Texarkana Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center Open for Classes

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is pleased to announce that classes will begin in the new Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center on the UA Texarkana campus on Monday, January 9. The new 14,754-square-foot facility will house the welding program, the Secondary Career and Technical Education Center, the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy, faculty and staff offices, community meeting rooms, and more.

“Everyone at UAHT is excited to expand our commitment to the Texarkana region by offering more opportunities to area students and constituents,” said Dr. Christine Holt, UAHT Chancellor. “I would like to extend a special thank you to everyone on the UAHT team for contributing to the successful completion of this project.”

“We would also like to thank our community partners who made generous contributions to help make the opening possible, including Farmers Bank & Trust for naming the building, Ledwell for naming the welding lab, and Curt Green for naming the lobby,” said Anna Powell, UAHT Executive Director of Institutional Advancement.

A grand opening celebration is tentatively scheduled for March 16.

