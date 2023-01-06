Advertisement

Mr. William E. Jones, Sr., was born to L. B. Jones and Gertie Smith in Texarkana, Arkansas on March 2, 1946. He passed away at local hospital in Texarkana on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

William was a Baptist and loved God. He was an Army Veteran and a dedicated employee of Red River Army Depot in the Sandblasting Division where he worked for 33 years. He loved fishing, planting in his garden and being outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son; William Jones, Jr., and brother; Larry Lomax.

He leaves to cherish his memory: His loving and devoted wife: Sandra Jones of Texarkana, AR; His daughter: Nicola Jones of Plumas Lake, California; His son: Andra’ Jones of Texarkana, AR.

Visitation Thursday, January 5th, 2023 3:00-5:00 pm at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service Friday, January 6, 2023 11:00 AM Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

