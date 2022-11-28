NITRO Extreme Comes to Texarkana December 1st-4th

Advertisement

Autosports fanatics, are you looking for a thrilling experience? Nitro Extreme has just what you are looking for! Nitro Extreme is an unpredictable whirlwind show, featuring adrenaline-rushing elements…speed, wheelies, obstacles, burning rubber, fire stunts, and so much more. Get ready to buckle up Texarkana because we are coming your way!

This show is action-packed from start to finish. From cars balancing on their sides while spinning, monster trucks going full throttle while tearing up the arena, and some of the most daring motorcycle jumps performed, the show will feature the fiercest stunts that will impress even the toughest audience. The drivers promise to exceed your expectations. They are ready to maneuver these crazy vehicles and show off their skills.

Lights, Motors, Action! Turn your engine on and come and see us:

When: December 1st – 4th, 2022

Where: 110 E 49th St, Texarkana, AR 71854

Near: in the parking lot –by the checkered flags

December 1 – Thursday: 7:30pm

December 2 – Friday: 7:30pm

December 3 – Saturday: 4:30pm & 7:30pm

December 4 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

The show will feature nearly 2 hours of entertainment full of heart-racing excitement. Special souvenir items, such as T-shirts, will be available for purchase.

Tickets for this year’s shows can be purchased in advance through the website nitroextreme.com

Due to the current state of the nation, Nitro Extreme commits to not only produce a high-quality experience but to also prioritize a safe and hygienic event for all attendees. All of our Nitro Extreme shows are organized in accordance with the new safety standards, as well as per official government and local authority guidance and regulations.

For more information about the Nitro Extreme Tour visit the website: nitroextreme.com or call 941-704-8572.

Follow as details are updated on Facebook.com/NitroExtremeShow and Instagram @NitroExtremeShow.

