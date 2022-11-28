Advertisement

Ellen Pauline Firth passed away November 26, 2022 at Hospice of Texarkana. Mrs. Firth was born March 8, 1933 in DeKalb, Texas to Jasper Foster and Geneva Flanery. She was a housewife and a member of God’s Little Acre Church, Simms, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Daniel Firth, two sons, Milton Firth and Daniel Firth.

She is survived by five sons and three daughters in law, Jasper and Linda Firth of Maud, Texas, Sonny Firth , Doyle Firth, David and Tammy Firth all of Simms, Texas, John and Sheila Firth of New Boston, Texas, four daughters and one son in law, Louise Smith and Reba Bartlett of Simms, Texas, Rose and Bruce White of Anniston, Alabama, Geneva Crabtree of Hooks, Texas , fifteen grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, two sisters, Lois Flanery of Mesquite, Texas and Hazel Huddle of Sulpher Springs, Texas and numerous other family and friends,.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday November 30, 2022 at God’s Little Acre Church, Simms, Texas with Bro, Shannon Crawford, and Bro. Steve Minter officiating. Interment will be in Old Union Cemetery, Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6:00 P.M. til 800 P.M. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Bates Rolf Funeral Home.New Boston, Texas.

