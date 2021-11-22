Nix Creek Project Update

Advertisement

The highly anticipated work on Nix Creek began this week and will continue and hopefully be completed before the year’s end. The work being done is the result of an engineering study funded by the Board of Directors. The engineering study of Nix Creek has identified two major priorities: large sediment deposits and bank erosion. The sediment deposits decrease creek capacity and alter the path of the creek which can cause further erosion. A good example of sediment deposits can be seen near the Recreation Center and the Preston Street crossing. The highest concentration of bank erosion has been around Ed Worrell Park which has resulted in a loss of about 10 feet of the East bank. Bank erosion creates steep unstable slopes which makes the erosion exponentially worse.

