Historic Calvary Cemetery Featured in new Twilight Tour

Join the Texarkana Museums System for a Twilight Tour of historic Calvary Cemetery on Saturday, December 4 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Living History actors will be on hand to share personal stories from Texarkana’s past. Tickets are $15 per person or $10 for Texarkana Museums System Members. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are on sale now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events or call 903-793-4831 for more information.

This latest guided living history tour features stories from some of Texarkana’s pioneer families presented through monologues presented by local actors.

“The Texarkana Museums System operates the P. J. Ahern Home museum and we are excited to feature members of the Ahern family on this tour,” says TMS Curator, Jamie Simmons. “Families such as the Aherns were a big part of the development of early Texarkana, Arkansas.”

Calvary Cemetery, located at the corner of East 35th and Sanderson Lane, was established in 1918 for the congregation of St. Edward’s Church, not long after the Arkansas Diocese established the church. The tour is scheduled for Saturday, December 4 beginning at 5:30 p.m., weather permitting. There will be no parking in the cemetery, so please call for directions to the closest parking and assistance. This is a wheelchair accessible event. Tickets are $15 each or $10 for TMS Members. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance, so get yours today at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events or call 903-793-4831.

This tour is the latest in the Twilight Tours series offered by Texarkana Museums System to promote an understanding of Texarkana history through the unique stories of individuals. These living history walking tours were developed specifically for evening hours. The tours are guided and feature one of Texarkana’s historic cemeteries on the first Saturday of each month, March through December.

The Texarkana Museums System operates the Museum of Regional History, Discovery Place Interactive Museum, The Ace of Clubs House and the P. J. Ahern Home in Historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. TMS hosts programs, exhibits, and community events every weekend of the month. For more information about this or future events, please call 903-793-4831, visit www.texarkanamuseums.org, email Ahern@TexarkanaMuseums.org or find us on Facebook.

