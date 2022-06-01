No Tuition Increase for TAMUT for Upcoming Year

Advertisement

The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents will not increase tuition for Fall 2022, Chairman of the Board Tim Leach said today.

“The Board is very focused on making a college education affordable for all Texans and pledges to make accessibility and fairness our highest priority,” Chairman Leach said.

The decision impacts all 11 universities in the Texas A&M System.

“We recognize there is inflation for running universities, but there is inflation on families and students as well,” said Chancellor John Sharp. “We’ve decided to manage our costs rather than raise tuition.”

Chancellor Sharp credited the A&M System’s ability to manage its costs to the state’s elected officials who appropriated more money for higher education last year as well as the A&M System’s conservative fiscal management.

The Consumer Price Index peaked at 8.5 percent for the year ending in March 2022, the largest 12-month advance since December 1981, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Annual inflation rate slowed to 8.3 percent in April, but some economic sectors continued to see higher increases than the overall inflation rate. In April, energy prices were up 30.3%, food at 9.4%, new vehicles at 13.2% and shelter at 5.1%.

“In a time of economic uncertainty, we are pleased that Texas A&M University-Texarkana is able to not raise tuition for the coming academic year,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “Our tuition rates at A&M-Texarkana are among the lowest for four-year institutions in the state. Coupled with our outstanding degree programs, low student to faculty ratio, and world-class professors, this continues to make A&M-Texarkana an excellent choice for students throughout the state and beyond.”

