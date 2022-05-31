Texarkana man accused of assaulting pregnant woman

Advertisement

Darryl Adrian Randleston, 20, allegedly slapped, punched and choked a woman on May 6 who was eight to nine months pregnant with their child.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Randleston was at the woman’s apartment on Allen Lane in Texarkana, Texas, where the couple had been aruging. Randleston allegedly became angry about a blanket and slapped the woman in the face, knocking off her glasses.

Randleston allegedly punched the woman in the head with a closed fist multilple times while grabbing her hair. The woman reported that Randleston wrapped the blanket they had been arguing about around her neck.

Randleston allegedly took the woman’s phone so she could not call police and assaulted the woman again after she declined to hug him. Randleston allegedly retrieved a silver gun and put it in his pants after the woman used pepper spray to stop him and allegedly hit the woman in her chest with a high chair before leaving the apartment.

Randleston allegedly took the woman’s purse and drove away with it May 22. Prior to taking her purse, Randleston allegedly punched the woman in the face.

Randleston has been charged with assault of a pregnant person and robbery. He is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $85,000.

