Express Employment Professionals Host 5th Annual Toy Drive

Express Employment Professionals in Texarkana, USA is hosting their 5th annual toy drive, noting that “COVID Can’t Stop Santa.” Staff members from Express have chosen to support Child Protective Services and children who are placed in foster care through this year’s drive, which will be the 5th year, noting that the foster care population has increased tremendously over the years and the children they served are frequently overlooked and often are the ones in the most need. Often taken from their homes with only the clothes on their back, children served by CPS are vulnerable and need comfort. Toys donated to CPS/ Department of Human Services are used at the time of placement and throughout the year for birthdays, Christmas and other holidays. Children in Miller, Bowie, Little River, Hempstead, and Cass Counties will benefit from this event.

Sherry Kidd, a staff member of Little River County DHS noted “These toys are distributed throughout Little River County’s Foster children and other needy families we serve through our office. This year was especially challenging with the pandemic and the effects it has had on our local economy. Express’ assistance makes a huge difference to these children each year. Without their support, many of the area children would not have a Christmas this year. We all could use some Christmas cheer right now, and Express shows us that our community pulls together when there is a need with helping hands and hearts.”

Joey Martin, Owner of Express Employment Professionals- Texarkana stated why it was so important. “To realize this Toy Drive started 5 years ago with a goal of providing a toy for Christmas to some very deserving children, to this year surpassing 2,000 toys is an incredible accomplishment. I give a special thanks to all of our partners and our Express Team, Merry Christmas to all!!!!”

Express has surpassed this year’s goal of 1,500 toys with a total of 2,001 toys. RRFCU, Commercial Manufacturing, Jack Yates Drywall, Texana Bank, Ocean Canyon Properties, JCM

Industries, Humco Holding, White Sign Company, Miller County Treasurer, Caraustar Atlanta, Housing Authority of Texarkana TX, and Guardians of the Children MC Sulphur River Chapter have assisted with the efforts of Express Employment Professionals with this toy drive as well as other individuals in the community.

Express is on a mission to put a million people to work annually. In 2019, the company generated $3.05 billion in sales and employed a record 500,520 people. For more information, visit ExpressTexarkana.com.

The Express franchise in Texarkana began operation in 1989. They serve Texarkana and the surrounding areas with temporary help and direct hire employees in a variety of fields, including administrative, commercial, data processing, technical, sales, marketing and more.

