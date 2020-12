Bobbie Medley

Advertisement

Bobbie Sue Medley, age 84, of Hooks, Texas, died Monday, December 21, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Medley was born September 23, 1936, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to William Ford and Nannie Shackelford Ford. She was retired from Red River Army Depot and was a member of First United Methodist Church Hooks.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Medley.

Advertisement

Survivors include one sister, Evelyn Yeager of Hooks, Texas; three nieces, Shelly Corn, Pam Ford, and Kylie Yeager; and five nephews, Terry Yeager, Jeffrey Yeager, Bryan Yeager, Jim Gilmore and Mickey Gilmore.

Burial will be in Oakland Memorial Cemetery, Terrell, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.