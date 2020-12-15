Harvest Food Bank Reminds, Hunger Doesn’t Take a Holiday

Advertisement

Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute 1,000 emergency food box bundles to Texarkana-area residents Wednesday, December 16 beginning at 8:00 a.m. at Four States Fairgrounds, 3700 E 50th St, Texarkana, AR. The distribution will last until 12:00 p.m. or until all boxes have been distributed. Recipients are directed to enter from the 50th St Entrance at Hwy 245/Four States Fair Pkwy in front of Bobby Ferguson Park (by the gazebo). Distribution is limited to one bundle per household and 2 households per vehicle.

“This mobile pantry is a way for us to meet the need here in our community, and it’s no secret that there’s been a significant rise in the number of people who need hunger relief,” says Camille Coker Wrinkle, CEO/Executive Director. “We want to make sure we get food to as many people as we possibly can, especially during the holidays.”

With COVID-19 precautions and recommendations still in place, Harvest is taking every measure to ensure the safety of its staff, volunteers and recipients. Mobile pantries are now operating as “drive-thru” distributions, with food boxes being loaded directly into vehicles. Recipients will not be allowed to exit the vehicle or park to pick up food.

Advertisement

###

Harvest Regional Food Bank has had a record-setting year in response to the COVID-19 crisis, distributing five million pounds of food in 2020 – a 55% increase over this time last year. Harvest works to eliminate hunger in Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas through its Food Banking, Food Rescue, School Backpack, and Mobile Pantry programs.

