Douglas Bruce Summers, age 74, of Wake Village, Texas, died Monday, December 14, 2020, in a local nursing facility.

Mr. Summers was born March 28, 1946, in McAlester, Oklahoma. He was the owner of The Boat Shop and a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Summers of Wake Village, Texas; one son, Douglas B. Summers II and his wife, Rena of San Antonio, Texas; one daughter, Shannon Mauldin of Rogers, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Lela Summers of San Antonio, Texas, Preston Mauldin and Grayson Mauldin of Rogers, Arkansas; one sister and brother-in-law, Sherrie and Chuck Thompson of Wake Village, Texas and one very special friend, Ron Rehkopf of Houston, Texas and many other good friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.