Harvest Regional Food Bank Partners with CHRISTUS Health to Provide Prescribed Meals

Proudly partnering with CHRISTUS Health to offer FOOX Box Prescriptions that provide healthy, nutritious food to patients diagnosed with diabetes or high blood pressure.

Sponsor

Harvest Regional Food Bank is partnering with CHRISTUS Health to address food insecurity in patients with health challenges requiring nutritious diets.

Thanks to the partnership, medical providers at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic can provide eligible patients with a prescription to pick up monthly healthy food boxes at Harvest Regional Food Bank. The program is open to patients who are determined to be food insecure and have been diagnosed with diabetes or high blood pressure.

“The Food Box Prescription Program is different from anything we have done in the past because we are really targeting specific patients and seeing how we can improve their lives and their health outcomes,” said Camille Wrinkle, executive director of Harvest Regional Food Bank.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the absence of affordable nutritious food is linked to higher risk of chronic health conditions like diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and heart disease.

“The goal is to invite people to learn about nutrition and start thinking about it,” said Lauren Clark, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic clinical dietitian. “This way, you are able to make informed food choices for yourself and your family.”

The Food Box Prescription Program is currently available at four CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic locations: both Richmond Road clinics in Texarkana, James Bowie Dr. clinic in New Boston, and the Trinity Drive clinic in Hope, Arkansas.

“This program is so beneficial for those who do not have regular access to this type of food,” said Jeri Brocker, family nurse practitioner at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Texarkana. “Our ability to provide healthy food to our patients, food that will better their overall quality of life and health, is a great representation of the CHRISTUS mission: To extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”

Harvest Regional Food Bank has served Texarkana and the surrounding areas since 1989. In addition to the Food Box Prescription program, Harvest Regional Food Bank reaches more than 55,000 food-insecure individuals in our community each year, distributing more than 4.4 million pounds of food or the equivalent of 3.57 million meals in 2023.

Still, one out of every 5 individuals in Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas struggle with hunger. Your gift to Harvest Regional Food Bank helps fight hunger in our community. Learn more and make a donation today at harvestregionalfoodbank.org.

