Local Wreaths Across America Event Planned for December 17th 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery

Local Wreaths Across America Event Planned for December 17th, 2022 11:00 am at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5200 East Broad Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854

Local Wreaths Across America volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Memorial Gardens Cemetery are honored this December as part of National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, December 17, 2022. In preparation for this annual event, Texarkana Chapter, daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is inviting the public to attend and/or help place wreaths at 11:00 am, December 17th, 2022 with a goal of honoring every veteran at Memorial Garden Cemetery.

“Every $15 wreath sponsorship made is a meaningful gift from a grateful American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are so grateful to the good people of this wonderful community for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”

Last year, ceremonies were held across the country at more than 3,100 participating locations, placing 2.4 million wreaths for interred veterans. This year Wreaths Across America Day will be held on December 17, 2022.

The goal: to place a live, balsam fir veteran’s wreath at the headstone of every American veteran to Remember their sacrifice, Honor their service, and Teach the next generation about the value of freedom. For more information, to donate or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/AR0066P.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

All Wreaths Across America Day events are, non-political/religious events, open to all people. For more information, to donate or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/AR0066P.

