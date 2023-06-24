Package of Love Fundraiser Set for Sunday, June 25th

Sponsor

Evelyn Abhulimen, founder and CEO of Package of Love came to the United States with a goal of helping others as well as sending packages of love home to those in Nigeria. Over the years, her Packages of Love that she would send to her family and friends abroad, grew to include a passion for helping those in need in our local community. “Last year we did several fundraisers to help create back to school backpacks for our community members. We were able to give away 150 bags, and this year we have a goal of over 200 backpacks with all the necessary school supplies to give away,” said Evelyn.

This year Package of Love is working with Texarkana College to help organize their massive event. The College is providing Package of Love with the space necessary to gather volunteers to create back to school bags for those in our community in need. Their back to school drive will officially be held on August 4th of this year at the college, but their next fundraiser is tomorrow Sunday, June 25th at Raising Caines off Richmond Road in Texarkana. All proceeds collected between 4PM-8PM tomorrow, will go towards their goal of over 200 back to school backpacks for those in need in our community.

To learn more about Package of Love and more of Evelyn’s story you can visit HERE.