Corn Crop for a Cause

Sponsor



Harvest Regional Food Bank is seeking volunteers to help harvest roughly two acres of fresh corn, donated by a local farmer in Little River County. Individuals of all ages are welcome starting Monday, June 26th through Friday, June 30th, from 8:30 am – 1:00 pm to assist with gleaning and loading corn for distribution to 85+ food pantries across Harvest’s 10-county region.

“Part of our role as the hunger relief organization for Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas is to provide nutritious foods to those who need it most,” says Camille Coker Wrinkle, CEO/Executive Director. “Partnering with local farmers allows us to provide fresh fruits and vegetables directly to the children, families, and seniors we serve.”

Volunteers will meet at the Hwy 41 rest stop in Foreman, AR at 8:00 am each morning (at the Hwy 32 Intersection/ 278 AR-41 Foreman, AR 71836). For volunteers not able to meet at 8:00 am, signs will be located to direct them to the corn field.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, call 870-774-1398 or email development@hrfb.org. Volunteers should dress for the occasion – light clothing, long socks, and work gloves (recommended but not required).

