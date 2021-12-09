Pam Hamilton CTAT Area 3 Teacher of the Year

Advertisement

Mrs. Pam Hamilton is being recognized as the Career and Technical Association of Texas (CTAT) Area 3 Teacher of the Year. She was selected by her peers in Area 3! From here, Mrs. Hamilton will move on to represent Area 3 at the state level of CTAT.

Pam Hamilton has 24 years in education, 20 of those years has been served in TISD. She serves as the CATE – Marketing Teacher at Texas High School. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Science in Curriculum & Instruction from Texas A&M University-Texarkana. Hamilton carries certifications in Secondary Basic Business 6-12 and Vocational Marketing Education 6-12.

Mrs. Hamilton has planned district competition for our 300 students, served as DECA State Treasurer and has previously won the state award for the highest increase in district chapter membership. She has also served on the 2019-20 TEKS Innovative Course Writing Committee-Marketing and the 2018-21 Financial Advisory Board-City of Texarkana.

Hamilton believes that life happens and we are all going to be faced with hardships. She believes that it is how you handle what life throws you makes the difference in your success.

“Mrs. Hamilton has been a valued member of Texas High School for many years,” said Patti O’Bannon, Texas High School Principal. “She takes great pride in her school and community and exhibits strong leadership skills. She is a great inspiration to her students and helps educate all stakeholders on the important role that Career and Technical Education plays in the lives of our students.”

