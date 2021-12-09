Advertisement

Gussie “JoAnn” Washington was born June 16,1941 in Texarkana, TX to the late Gus and Virgie Harris Butler. On Saturday, December 4,2021 Gussie gained her wings and went on to be with the Lord.

After graduating from Dunbar High School Gussie went on to college and obtained her License as a Registered Nurse. After leaving California she returned to her home in Texarkana, TX where she was employed with Christus St. Michael’s Hospital and Wadley Regional Medical Center where she worked as a Registered Nurse until her retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family and friends.

Gussie was preceded in death by her parents: Gus and Virgie Harris Butler, Sister: Della Jean Pittman, Brothers: Henderson Harris, Cecil Stevens and Ocie Van Butler.

A legacy of life and love will forever be cherished in the hearts of: Son, Regal “Reggie” (Twone Booker) Johnson of Texarkana, TX.; One Grandson: Azarian Rudd of Mt. Pleasant, TX.; Two Granddaughters: Azoria Rudd of Mt. Pleasant, TX.; and Azariah Rudd of Texarkana, TX.; Special Niece: Virginia Butler of Dallas, TX.; Special Cousins: Barbara Keel and Marsha Handy of Texarkana, TX.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

Visitation Thursday, December 9,2021 from 3:00-5:00 PM. Graveside Service Friday, December 10,2021 at 2:00 PM at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Pastor William Beed, Eulogist under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

