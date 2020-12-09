Pantry Packing Showdown on the Line

Advertisement

Leaders from both sides of the state line will battle it out in an effort to help Harvest Regional Food Bank prepare for its last Mobile Pantry event of the year.

Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman, Texarkana, Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown and members of each city council/board of directors will compete in a food box packing challenge Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 4:30 at Harvest’s Warehouse at 3120 E 19th Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. Teams will have 30 minutes to pack as many pantry boxes as possible, with the winning city side earning the “Harvest Hunger Hero Packing Champions” title.



“We are grateful to both Texarkana mayors and city leadership for coming together for a little good-natured competition, all in the name of hunger relief,” says Executive Director Camille Wrinkle. “It’s important to remember, especially this time of year, that hunger doesn’t take a holiday. The need in 2020 has been constant.”

Harvest Regional Food Bank has had a record-setting year in response to the COVID-19 crisis, distributing five million pounds of food in 2020 – a 55% increase over this time last year. Harvest works to eliminate hunger in Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas through its Food Banking, Food Rescue, School Backpack and Mobile Pantry programs.

