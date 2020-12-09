Texas sex offender accused of misconduct with Arkansas girl

Advertisement

A man who recently finished serving time in a prison in Texas is now awaiting trial for the alleged sexual abuse of a young girl in Miller County.

Steven Whitworth, 34, was convicted in Dallas County, Texas, of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child in December 2015 and sentenced to six years as part of a plea agreement. Whitworth is now being held in the Miller County jail in Texarkana, Arkansas, on two counts of rape and two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

His bail is set at $250,000.

Advertisement

In 2016, while Whitworth was in prison in Texas, a teen in Miller County made an outcry of abuse against Whitworth. The girl told a family member that she believes the allegations against Whitworth in Texas because, “I am that girl.”

The girl told investigators that beginning when she was 12, Whitworth assaulted her multiple times when other family were not present. Whitworth is not related to the girl but a family member allowed Whitworth to stay at one of her relative’s home.

Whitworth allegedly threatened the girl that she would “get hurt” if she told of the abuse.

If convicted of rape Whitworth faces a sentence of 10 to 40 years or life in prison on each count.

