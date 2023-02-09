“Paying It Forward” Black History Month Program To Be Held At UA Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will host a community Black History Month celebration entitled “Paying It Forward” at Hempstead Hall on Wednesday, February 22, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The free event will feature guest speaker Sean Penix.

Penix is a native of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and a 2008 former student-athlete and graduate of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He now resides in Fort Worth, Texas, with his wife, Juli, and daughters, Millie, Maeva, and Mika. Sean is the Senior Director of Legends Global Sales. He is responsible for expanding Legends’ collegiate athletics business and the ongoing implementation of “The Legends Way” across existing partnerships. Under his leadership, Legends supports and assists with driving success at partnerships with marquee institutions to assist in maximizing revenue opportunities across Ticketing, Fundraising, Premium Seating, Digital Marketing, and Data & Analytics.

Before his current role, Sean led non-traditional revenue efforts at AT&T Stadium, focused on corporate hospitality, tourism, mixed-use development, and ticketing for third-party events. He also spent time on the premium team with the Dallas Cowboys (NFL) and Texas Legends (NBA).



At AT&T Stadium, Penix led efforts to assist in corporate event sales, group ticket sales, tourism sales, and marketing of corporate hospitality, generating over $100M in stadium revenue. In addition to the corporate events and group sales associated with AT&T Stadium, Sean led various areas within Legends at AT&T Stadium regarding Ticketing, Sponsorship, and Marketing departments to support driving revenue and growing the overall engagement with all Dallas Cowboys fans and tourists of North Texas.

Following the program will be a brief National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) step show. Please join us as we celebrate Black History Month.

For more information, contact Reginald Lambert at 870-722-8108 or reginald.lambert@uaht.edu.

