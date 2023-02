Advertisement

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 71 in Ashdown early Tuesday morning.

46 year-old James Revels of De Queen, Ark. was pronounced dead on scene at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, Revels was standing in the fast lane of Highway 71 south and was struck by three vehicles. The drivers of the vehicles were not injured.