The Perot Theatre is going frozen for the 3rd annual Perot Holiday Traditions on December 19, 2020. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure and Frozen will play on the largest indoor movie screen in Texarkana at 10:00 a.m. with a repeat of the short film Olaf’s Frozen Adventure along with Frozen II at 2:00 p.m. Festivities on Main Street, including Santa Claus, food trucks, and vendors, are from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. in front of the theatre. There is a 100% chance of snow all day on Main Street!

Thanks to the support of daytime movie sponsors, Snow Developments and Kinetic by Windstream, and returning event sponsor, Farmers Bank & Trust, ticket prices are $6 for the daytime movie package. The City of Texarkana, TX will offer hot chocolate and hot apple cider to festival attendees, served from the back of an antique fire truck. Vendors will line the street for last-minute holiday gift shopping and food trucks will be on-site to grab a bite to eat between movies.

In consideration of Covid-19 concerns, changes have been made to ensure attendees feel comfortable and safe. In lieu of the craft table, prepackaged craft bags will be distributed to the younger ticket holders. This modification will allow children to still create a memorable craft but without the risk of sharing supplies with others. The Santa Claus experience will also be different than years past but will allow a safe interaction with Santa and offer a great photo opportunity. The event space has been expanded and modified to allow more room for social distancing and staff will sanitize surfaces in and out of the theatre regularly.

The nostalgic atmosphere begins at sunset with a horse-drawn carriage at the theatre from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. It’s a Wonderful Life ticket holders receive a complimentary ride in the gorgeous carriage. The movie starts at 7:00 p.m., so arrive early to experience your carriage ride without being late to the movie. Tickets for the evening movie, including the carriage ride, are $6 per person thanks to our event sponsor Farmers Bank & Trust.

All of these holiday festivities will take place in or around the historic Perot Theatre at 221 Main Street in Downtown Texarkana with the support of Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council, Perot Theatre, City of Texarkana, TX, and Texarkana Arts & Historic District.

Call the Box Office at 903-792-4992 to purchase your tickets. Seating is reserved due to distance seating guidelines.

