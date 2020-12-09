Tex-Rep Presents- A Virtual Production of the Play “Love Letters”- 4 Show Times

Advertisement

Tex-Rep will be performing from the Stilwell Theatre a live virtual performance of Love Letters Dec. 10th – 12th at 7:30 p.m., and on December 13th at 2:00 p.m. Tickets for the performance are $15.00 per device, and can be purchased through the Tex-Rep website at www.texrep.org. The live performance will be streamed through the Tex-Rep website for ticket purchasers.

Love Letters is a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play centers on two characters, Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III. Using the epistolary form sometimes found in novels, they sit side by side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats – that have passed between them throughout their separated lives.

A different couple will perform at each performance! More information can be found online at this link: https://texrep.ticketleap.com/love-letters/dates

