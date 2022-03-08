Pitch It Texarkana! Submissions being taken until March 16th

Advertisement



Submissions are being taken until March 16 for the Pitch It Texarkana! entrepreneurial competition. The competition is an opportunity for contestants, 18 years and older, to pitch their technology, product, or service idea to a panel of judges for a chance to win $5,000 and other prizes. The event will take place March 31, 2022, at Crossties Event Venue in downtown Texarkana.

Information for the event, including rules and an online application, can be found at www.pitchittexarkana.com. A $15 application fee applies. General admission tickets will be available for $10 for the community to watch the final round of pitches on March 31 at Crossties Event Venue on Broad Street in downtown Texarkana. Doors open to the public at 5 PM. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Red River Credit Union is the presenting sponsor. Other sponsors include Mayo Manufacturing, Ledwell, Commercial National Bank, Texas Pioneer Foundation, Kelley Morgan Foundation, Red River Lumber, State Bank, White Properties, Farmers Bank & Trust, Texarkana College, University of Arkansas Hope Texarkana, Express Employment Professionals, Manebangle, Offenhauser, Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital, Domtar, and the City of Texarkana Texas. In-kind sponsors include the TXK Marketing Agency, Magness Marketing, Townsquare Media, and For All Brandkind. Supporting partners are the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Texarkana.

Advertisement

Team members organizing the event include Mason White, Lesley Ledwell Dukelow, Robbin Bass, Patricia Cunningham, Kasey Coggin, Anna Powell, Amy Thomas, Brad Bailey, Amanda Graham, Ina McDowell, Judy Morgan, and Natalie Haywood.

Sponsorships are still available for the event by contacting a member of the team or emailing info@pitchittexarkana.com.

