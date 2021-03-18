Pleasant Grove High School Curtain Call Productions Advances to UIL One Act Play Regional Competition

Advertisement

The Pleasant Grove High School Curtain Call Productions Company advanced to the UIL One Act Play Regional competition after performing The Voice of the Prairie in Longview, TX at the UIL One Act Play Bi-District competition on Tuesday, March 16. They performed after placing first in the district competition on March 9 in Longview, TX. They will compete in the UIL One Act Play Regional competition in Lindale, TX on Thursday, April 15.

The following individual awards were received:

Outstanding Tech- Josie Veal

Honorable Mention All Star Cast- Bryce Johnson

All Star Cast- Emily Mowery, Clayton Jones, Michael McNeal

The Pleasant Grove High School Theater Department is under the direction of Debby Sutton and assisted by Tiffany Beck.