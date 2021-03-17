Police Searching for 18-year-old Shooting Suspect

Advertisement

Today at approximately 11:46 a.m. Texarkana, Ark. Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Locust Street. There was a report of a 20-year-old female, who had been shot.

The victim was identified as Kayla Keatts of Texarkana, TX. Officers arrived at the scene along with Life-net and the fire department. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Dispatch issued information to officers of a suspect was last seen leaving on foot wearing a black shirt and black shorts and having dreadlocks for a hairstyle. Detectives are actively searching for Jason Stewart Jr, 18-year-old of Texarkana, AR. Stewart is wanted for Domestic Battery in the First Degree.

Advertisement

The incident is still under investigation. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the suspect, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (903-793-7867).

