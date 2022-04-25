Pleasant Grove High School Journalism Department Earns 10th Consecutive Columbia Scholastic Press Association Gold Crown in Yearbook

Advertisement

Pleasant Grove High School student journalists won the top national awards in the Scholastic Press Association (CSPA) Crown Ceremony. The awards were presented virtually from Columbia University on March 18. The 2021 editions of The Hawk yearbook and the Edge newspaper received the Gold Crown award, the most prestigious award given by the CSPA with more than 817 publications entering the competition. This was the 10th consecutive year The Hawk has won the Gold Crown.

The Crown Awards honor top student publications chosen from CSPA’s members. Crowns are selected for overall excellence in a head-to-head comparison. Student publishing in news, magazine, yearbook or digital (online) formats are all-eligible. During Crown consideration, publications are judged on their excellence as shown by their design, photography, concept, coverage and writing.

The 2021 Pleasant Grove High School yearbook editors were Hailee Partin, Katie Ferguson, and Madilyn Morse and newspaper editors were Delia Tuttlebee, Delaynie Keeney and Alex Norton. The journalism department is advised by Charla Harris, 2019 National High School Yearbook Adviser of the Year.

