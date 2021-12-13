Pleasant Grove High School Newspaper Wins Pacemaker and Best of Show

The 2020 edition of The Edge newspaper was awarded the Pacemaker by the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) on November 13, 2021. The NSPA named 65 high school student newspapers, news magazines, and specialty magazines as finalists in its prestigious Pacemaker competition. Of the 65 finalists, 28 earned the Pacemaker award. Editors of the 2020 edition of The Edge were Alex Norton, Delia Tuttlebee, and Delaynie Keeney.

In addition, the 2021-2022 edition of The Edge received first place in the NSPA Best of Show competition at the Journalism Education Association (JEA)/NSPA Fall National High School Journalism Convention. The Edge editors are Emma Boehmke, Sarah Hale and Nistha Neupane. In addition, recent graduate Delaynie Keeney received second place in the “newspaper cover” Best of Show individual competition. Best of Show entries are current year publications submitted by journalism staff and individual students for competition at the convention.

The journalism department is advised by Charla Harris, 2018 National High School Yearbook Adviser of the Year.

