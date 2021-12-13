Rubin Dewayne Squyres, age 73, of Jefferson, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 9, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born on April 14, 1948 in Atlanta, Texas to Johnnie and Izola Squyres. Rubin was a member of Hall Baptist Church. He adored his family, especially his grandchildren and he was an avid outdoorsman.

Rubin is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Donald Squyres; and three sisters, Margarite Amos, Evelyn Terry and Sarah Francis King.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Squyres of Jefferson, Texas; one son, Matthew Squyres and wife Haley of Atlanta, Texas; one daughter, Becca Singleton and husband Fred of Jefferson, Texas; two brothers, Virgle Squyres of Bivins, Texas, Bryce Squyres and wife ReJeana of Atlanta, Texas; three sisters, Marion Dooley and husband Jerry of Linden, Texas, Mary Sue Keggan of Linden, Texas, Ada Doris Gunn and husband Starkey of Linden, Texas; one sister in law, Delight Squyres of Fouke, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Sam Squyres, Tucker Squyres, T’Keyha Allen, DeVonte Singleton, Kameron Vestal; three great grandchildren, Max, Millie, Khylix; and a number of other nieces, nephews, family, friends and church family.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Monday, December 13, 2021 in the Hanner Funeral Service Chapel, with Bro. Gary Standish officiating.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Hanner Funeral Service.

Interment will be in Huffines Cemetery.



