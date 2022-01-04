Pleasant Grove High School Robotics Team Claims Top Awards at Region 8 VEX Robotics Tournament

Advertisement

On December 10, 2021, five Pleasant Grove High School robotics teams competed in the VEX robotics competition at Region 8 in Mount Pleasant, TX. A team consisting of Jacob Jones, Nathan Hutchinson, Michael Glenn, Chris Brannan, Campbell Jackson, Rose Anderson, and Brooks Beck received the Excellence Award and Skills Champion Award. A team consisting of Jacob Jones, Nathan Hutchinson, Michael Glenn, Chris Brannan, Campbell Jackson, Rose Anderson, Brooks Beck, Logan Knowles, Joey Ethridge, Joey Boyajin, and Wilson Cheng claimed the tournament championship.

Dylan Yost, George Matthews, Andy Hilton, and Kelin Formes received the Design Award, and they also advanced to the tournament finals with Evan Damron, Chris Ayers, Mathew Thomas, and Jakob Fontenot. Chase Bolton, Andrew Smith, and Donovan Tran received the Judges Award for their interview skills.

The Pleasant Grove High School robotics teams are led by Colton Mullins.

