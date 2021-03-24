Pleasant Grove High School Robotics Team Claims Tournament Championship in New Diana

Advertisement

On Saturday, March 20, 2021 four Pleasant Grove High School robotics teams competed in the VEX robotics competition in New Diana, TX. Brooks Beck and Campbell Jackson made tournament semifinals, Chad Haidet and Jay Branch advanced to the tournament finals and received the Judges Award. Austin Bradley, Hayden Howell, Jacob Jones and Cade Haak received the Excellence Award and won the tournament championship. The Pleasant Grove High School Robotics team is sponsored by Colton Mullins.