Pleasant Grove High School Senior Anna Johnson Receives 2022 National Rising Star Award

The National Art Education Association (NAEA) has chosen Pleasant Grove High School Senior Anna Johnson to receive the 2022 Rising Stars Secondary Recognition Program Award. This prestigious award, determined through a peer review of nominations, promotes art education as a career by recognizing talented, active National Honor Society Members. The award was presented at the NAEA National Convention in New York, NY March 3-5, 2022.

Each year one visual arts student is selected through an art portfolio, academic record, essay, and letters of recommendation. Student portfolios consist of artworks that not only have technical merit, but also high levels of creativity and innovation. This portfolio exemplifies the top work in the nation.

“Anna is highly deserving of this award and honor,” said Pleasant Grove High School Art Teacher Nicole Brisco. “She has consistently grown in her processes, showing the ability to be innovative, and pushed herself for the past four years. NAEA has selected an outstanding representative for the National Rising Star.”

Founded in 1947, the National Art Education Association is the leading professional membership organization exclusively for visual arts educators. Members include elementary, middle, and high school visual arts educators; college and university professors; university students preparing to become art educators; researchers and scholars; teaching artists; administrators and supervisors; and art museum educators—as well as more than 54,000 students who are members of the National Art Honor Society. It represents members in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia, U.S. Possessions, most Canadian Provinces, U.S. military bases around the world, and 25 foreign countries.

The mission of NAEA is to advance visual arts education to fulfill human potential and promote global understanding.

