Pleasant Grove High School Shotgun Club Finishes 6th out of 282 Teams at Texas Scholastic State Championship

The Pleasant Grove High School Shotgun Club finished 6th of out 282 teams at the

Texas Scholastic Clay Target Program State Championship. The competition was June

11-13 in San Antonio, TX.

Pleasant Grove High School Junior Matthew Thomas tied for fourth place in the Trap

competition. Thomas was selected for the Texas All-State Trap Team and will be

traveling to Iowa in July to represent Texas in the Scholastic Clay Target Program

(SCTP) National Championship. The Pleasant Grove High School Shotgun Club sponsor

is Jeffrey Parker.

The SCTP’s mission is to help kids reach their highest potential in becoming the best

athletes and young adults they can be. The SCTP is a youth development program, first

and foremost, and they do this through shooting sports and competitive shooting.

