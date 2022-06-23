Pleasant Grove High School Shotgun Club Finishes 6th out of 282 Teams at Texas Scholastic State Championship

The Pleasant Grove High School Shotgun Club finished 6th of out 282 teams at the
Texas Scholastic Clay Target Program State Championship. The competition was June
11-13 in San Antonio, TX.
Pleasant Grove High School Junior Matthew Thomas tied for fourth place in the Trap
competition. Thomas was selected for the Texas All-State Trap Team and will be
traveling to Iowa in July to represent Texas in the Scholastic Clay Target Program
(SCTP) National Championship. The Pleasant Grove High School Shotgun Club sponsor
is Jeffrey Parker.
The SCTP’s mission is to help kids reach their highest potential in becoming the best
athletes and young adults they can be. The SCTP is a youth development program, first
and foremost, and they do this through shooting sports and competitive shooting.