Annie R. Hendrix

Mrs. Annie Ruth Hendrix, 81, of Nashville, Arkansas passed away peacefully in the early morning

hours of June 17, 2022. She was born to the late Mr. Ralph Young and the late Ms. Lee Edwards on

July 12, 1940, in Mineral Springs, Arkansas. While living in Arkansas, she fell in love with and

married Mr. Randolph Hendrix. They relocated to Oakland, California in 1965 and raised their

children together. In 2013, years after retirement they returned to Arkansas.

Annie was preceded in death by both of her parents, one son, Randy Hendrix, and a brother, Rufus

Young. She is survived by her husband of over sixty years, Randolph Hendrix; three sons, Michael

Young, of Mineral Springs, Arkansas, Tyron Young of Nashville, Arkansas and DeWayne Hendrix

(Malia) of Tennessee; four daughters, Marcia Brown (Charles) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sharon Harley

of Oakland, California, Vera Ennis (Jerry) of Brentwood, California and Era Jenkins (Nicholas) of

Antioch, California; two brothers, Curtis Ray Young (Charlie) of Stockton, California and Henry

Young of Nashville, Arkansas; one sister, Shirley Cheatham, of Mineral Springs, Arkansas; a host of

grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Service will be livestreamed on our website: https://www.hamiltondavisfuneralhome.com and our

Facebook page: Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 10:00 A.M., at Free Christian Zion

Church, 1402 S Mill Street, Nashville, AR 71852. There will be a public visitation on Tuesday, July

5, 2022, from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., at Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home, 415 East First Street,

Stamps, AR 71860. Interment will be immediately following the service at Flint Hill Cemetery in

Mineral Springs, AR.

