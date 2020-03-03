Pleasant Grove High School Showstoppers Rank Best of the Best at Gussie Nell Davis Dance Classic

Advertisement

The Pleasant Grove High School Showstoppers competed in the Gussie Nell Davis Dance Classic in Kilgore, Texas on Saturday, February 8. They competed in the Medium/Large Team division with kick, military, pom, and officer routines.

They received the following awards: Outstanding Team (voted on by other teams), Wow Awards in Pom, Military, and Officer Jazz, Judges Awards in Pom, Kick, Military, and Officer Jazz, Team Sweepstakes Award, Gussie Nell Davis Award for scoring a 93 or above on all routines, Platinum Best Overall in Precision, Choreography, Technique and Presentation, Division 1 Rating for Officer Jazz, 2nd Place Academic Champion, Medium/Large Team Best in Class Champion, and Best of the Best Team for receiving the top score out of all teams in the competition. The Showstoppers are under the direction of Tori DePriest.

The Showstoppers will compete in the Crowd Pleasers National Showcase in Galveston, Texas on March 28.