Pleasant Grove High School Showstoppers Rank Best of the Best at Gussie Nell Davis Dance Classic

By
Press Release
-
Pictured: Front Row (Seniors): Zoe May (Senior Lieutenant), Kathryn Davis, Rachel Hemphill (Senior Lieutenant), Chloe Carpenter (Captain), Cara Anne Court (Senior Lieutenant), and Jordan Poe. Second Row (Juniors): Holly Thornton (Junior Lieutenant), Hailee Partin, Manager Ashlynn Gonzales, Caylin Scates (Junior Lieutenant), Landry Bruner, Madilyn Morse, Alyssa Avard, and Kyra Knowles. Third Row (Sophomores): Lexy Fowler, Noelle Sherman, Tori Scoggins, Landry Trammell, Linda Lee, Sara Jayne Burroughs, and Hannah Holland. Back Row (Freshmen): Karoline Knowles, Mollie Hemphill, Kenley Cordray, Edie Neal, Ava Welch, Skyler Kemp, Chloe Rojas, and Camrynn Parrish.
Advertisement

The Pleasant Grove High School Showstoppers competed in the Gussie Nell Davis Dance Classic in Kilgore, Texas on Saturday, February 8. They competed in the Medium/Large Team division with kick, military, pom, and officer routines.

They received the following awards: Outstanding Team (voted on by other teams), Wow Awards in Pom, Military, and Officer Jazz, Judges Awards in Pom, Kick, Military, and Officer Jazz, Team Sweepstakes Award, Gussie Nell Davis Award for scoring a 93 or above on all routines, Platinum Best Overall in Precision, Choreography, Technique and Presentation, Division 1 Rating for Officer Jazz, 2nd Place Academic Champion, Medium/Large Team Best in Class Champion, and Best of the Best Team for receiving the top score out of all teams in the competition. The Showstoppers are under the direction of Tori DePriest.

The Showstoppers will compete in the Crowd Pleasers National Showcase in Galveston, Texas on March 28.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement!