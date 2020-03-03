Texas Highsteppers Earn Grand Champion Title During Danceline USA Competition

Advertisement

During the Danceline USA Dallas/Fort Worth Regional Dance/Drill Team Competition held at The Colony High School on Saturday, February 29, the Texas HighSteppers of Texas High School were named Grand Champions for Large Teams. The group was also named to the Ring of Champions with their Third Place finish out of all 20 participating teams.

Additional Team honors received were: Platinum Sweepstakes Award (for a 95 average and higher on all dance routines); Best in Category Large Team for Pom, Kick, Military and Novelty routines; Overall Military Champion and Judges Award for Outstanding Precision on Military routine.

Advertisement

The HighStepper Officers brought home the Platinum Sweepstakes Award (for 95 average and higher on all dance routines) and Best in Category Large Team for Jazz, Contemporary and Lyrical routines. Officers were also named Grand Champions for Large Team Group.

Individual Awards included: Olivia George – First Place Solo (Grade 9/10); First Place Trio for Olivia George, Leila Kinney and Rylee McDuffie; Olivia George – Second Place for Turns Technique Challenge.