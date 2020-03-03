Texas Highsteppers Earn Grand Champion Title During Danceline USA Competition

By
Press Release
-
PHOTO IDENTIFICATION: Front Row: Mary Claire Wright, Candra Thompson, Madison Bowers, Allie Graves, Evelyn Patterson Second Row: Amber Reynolds (Instructor), Chloe Page, Meredith Green, Raven Ivory, Kayla Thompson, Hollan Borowitz, Olivia Bruggeman, Kenzie Stevens, Kaléa Edmonds, Olivia George Third Row: Helen Clark Hays, Briannah Hall, Endsley Norman, Mary Jane Bray, Tatum Haugh, Mallory Hackworth, Malley Wallace, Lily Sewell, Morgan Williams, Ava Simpson, Savannah Leeks Back Row: Emma Giddings, Lydia Horton, Reese Langdon, Brooke Knight, Lauren Roberson, Madison Kennemore, Rylee McDuffie, Leila Kinney, Lizzie Debenport, Ellie Maneth
Advertisement

During the Danceline USA Dallas/Fort Worth Regional Dance/Drill Team Competition held at The Colony High School on Saturday, February 29, the Texas HighSteppers of Texas High School were named Grand Champions for Large Teams.  The group was also named to the Ring of Champions with their Third Place finish out of all 20 participating teams.

 

Additional Team honors received were:  Platinum Sweepstakes Award (for a 95 average and higher on all dance routines); Best in Category Large Team for Pom, Kick, Military and Novelty routines; Overall Military Champion and Judges Award for Outstanding Precision on Military routine.

Advertisement

 

The HighStepper Officers brought home the Platinum Sweepstakes Award (for 95 average and higher on all dance routines) and Best in Category Large Team for Jazz, Contemporary and Lyrical routines.  Officers were also named Grand Champions for Large Team Group.

 

Individual Awards included:  Olivia George – First Place Solo (Grade 9/10); First Place Trio for Olivia George, Leila Kinney and Rylee McDuffie; Olivia George – Second Place for Turns Technique Challenge. 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement!