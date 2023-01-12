Pleasant Grove High School Student Selected to All-State Band

Advertisement

Luke Williams, a member of the Pleasant Grove High School Band, was selected to the 2023 Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB) All-State Band. He will be a member of the All-State Symphonic Band for Trombone. Williams was chosen for this honor in competitive auditions held this year across the state at region and area levels.

More than 10,000 high school band students from across Texas auditioned in twenty-two different regions for a place in their respective all-region bands. The top chairs in each region advanced to one of the five area auditions held this past weekend across the state, and only 286 of these students in the state were selected for All-State honors.

The ATSSB All-State Bands will meet in rehearsals in San Antonio, Texas, February 8-11, 2023, and will present a concert beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, in the Lila Cockrell Theatre of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in downtown San Antonio. Dr. David Waybright (The University of Florida) will be the clinician-conductor of the All-State Symphonic Band which will premier ConnectUS by Carol Brittin Chambers (commissioned by ATSSB).

Williams has been a member of the All-Region, All-Area and Four States Honor Bands. He is also an All-Region and All-Area qualifier for Jazz Band. Upon graduation, Williams plans to attend Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas to pursue a degree in Music Education.

