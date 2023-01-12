TASD is Accepting Distinguished Alumni Nominations

Advertisement

The Texarkana Arkansas School District is accepting nominations for Distinguished Alumni for the 2022-2023 school year. Nominations will be accepted through Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Nominees must be recognized for outstanding contribution in business, professional, or vocational endeavors. They must be of high moral character and integrity, and recognize and support public education. Finally, nominees must be graduates of Arkansas High School, Booker T. Washington High School, or North Heights High School.

Past recipients of the award include Representative Carol Dalby, Dr. Marcus Orr, Mr. Rod Smith, Judge Joe Griffin, Mayor Horace Shipp, Lt. Col. Deloise Gamble, Mrs. Emer Pondexter, Mrs. LeAnne Wright, Mrs. Remica Gray, and Dr. Teretha Harper. The award, started by the Class of 1984, has been given to more than 45 former students over the past 35+ years.

Nomination forms are available online at www.tasd7.net or at the TASD Administration office at 3435 Jefferson Avenue, Texarkana, Arkansas.

For more information, contact Genia Bullock at 870-772-3371.

