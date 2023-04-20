Pleasant Grove HS Students To Be Given Statewide Music Award

Advertisement

Students from Pleasant Grove High School will be honored as Texas Music Scholars at a concert on May 8, 2023.

The 10 students selected for this honor are:

Hunter Digby (12th, Cornet/Trumpet), Deanna Dyer (10th, Bb Clarinet), Loriann Hensel (11th, Bb Clarinet), Kayla Power (12th, Flute), Jackson Teague (9th, Euphonium), Zachary Dooley (12th, Percussion), Aaron Evers (11th, Tenor Trombone), Brett Ledford (12th, Tuba), Miguel Rodriguez (12th, Cornet/Trumpet), and Luke Williams (10th, Tenor Trombone).

They were nominated for this award by the PG Band Director, Jay Sutton, and the award will be given by the Texas Music Education Association, which sponsors All-State Bands, Orchestras, and Choirs. This award is given to students who have exhibited outstanding qualities in scholastic merit, musicianship, and citizenship in their school and community during the 2022-2023 school year.

The Texas Music Educators Association, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is an association of ovre 13,000 music teachers whose goals are to support music education in Texas, provide professional growth opportunities for

educators, foster public support for music in schools and offer quality musical experiences for students.

