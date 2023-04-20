Walmart and Sam’s Club Continue Their Commitment to Addressing Food Insecurity in southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas through the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Campaign

Advertisement

Rising food prices, continued supply chain disruptions and the end of pandemic-related federal emergency support programs are affecting the charitable food system as well as millions of people in America, with nearly 34 million people, including more than 9 million children, facing hunger.

For the 10th straight year, all U.S. Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs are launching the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign, helping to end food insecurity and provide nourishment to families and individuals across the country.

In partnership with Walmart customers, Sam’s Club members, suppliers and associates, the campaign aims to help people who experience food insecurity in southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas gain access to the food and resources they need to thrive.

As one of our largest annual cause marketing campaigns, Fight Hunger. Spark Change. has generated more than $165 million and helped secure nearly 1.7 billion meals* for the Feeding America® network of food banks since its inception in 2014, including here in southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas.

Advertisement

The campaign will run in store, in club and online from April 10-May 8. There are three easy ways to support neighbors in need.

For every participating product purchased in store, in club or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.

Donate at check-out in stores or clubs or round up at Walmart.com.

Donate at Feeding America’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign donation site at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

“For over a decade, our food bank has relied on the support of our Walmart and Sam’s Club partners, who have contributed over 1 million pounds of food annually to fight hunger in southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas,” according to Camille Wrinkle, CEO of Harvest Regional Food Bank. “During times of economic challenges, their generosity has been especially critical in helping us feed the twenty percent of individuals struggling with hunger in our communities.

“We are grateful to our associates, customers, members and suppliers who have joined us over the past 10 years to fight hunger in their communities,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, President of the Walmart Foundation. “While we strive to expand access to healthy, affordable food year-round, the annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign allows us to come together with Feeding America to raise awareness of food insecurity and invite others to join us in our work to end hunger.”

*Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

