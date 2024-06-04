Pleasant Grove Independent School District Board of Trustees Approves Brittany Beaird as New Margaret Fischer Davis Elementary Principal

Sponsor

In a special called board meeting on Monday, June 3, the Pleasant Grove Independent School District Board of Trustees approved Brittany Beaird as the principal of Margaret Fischer Davis Elementary School. Beaird replaces outgoing principal Natalie Reeves, who will move to the position of Pleasant Grove High School Principal.

Beaird has served in Pleasant Grove Independent School District for the last four years of her 16 years in education, most recently serving as the assistant principal of Margaret Fischer Davis Elementary. Prior to this role, she was the elementary campus learning coordinator.

“Brittany Beaird has played a vital role in the academic growth we are experiencing on our elementary campus in her work as campus learning coordinator and assistant principal,” said Pleasant Grove ISD Superintendent Chad Pirtle. “I look forward to seeing that campus continue to grow under her leadership as principal.”

Beaird attended Texas A&M Texarkana, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies. She also holds a Master of Education degree in Digital Learning and Leading, as well as her Principal certification, from Lamar University.

