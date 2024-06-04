Official Naming of Executive Director/CEO of Opportunities, Inc.

Sponsor

The Board of Directors of Opportunities, Inc. in Texarkana is pleased to announce the hiring of our new Executive Director/CEO, Brad Bailey. Mr. Bailey has had a distinguished career leading several educational organizations and has a special interest in serving individuals with developmental disabilities. He began serving as Interim Executive Director/CEO on March 1, 2024, and will take the reins as permanent leader effective immediately.

“Our Board of Directors, Foundation Board, Angel Guild, donors, clients, and dedicated staff look forward to working with our new Executive Director/CEO Brad Bailey to write the next chapter in the story of Opportunities, Inc. We have lots of exciting things going on right now — We are expanding our Business Enterprises programs which employs our adult clients with the help of community partnerships, including The Greenhouse at Opportunities, Inc. which is located on our main campus (hours of operation being released soon) and expanding our Shred IT TXK to include a mobile shredding truck, so we can shred for businesses on site, coming in September! Our Developmental Preschool area has also undergone renovation and we are excited to open additional spots to residents with children in Arkansas! We are thrilled to announce Mr. Bailey’s appointment and welcome him and his wife, Lori, to the Opportunities family,” said Board President Megan Schroeder.

Mr. Bailey has over 31 years of experience in public education, roles including educator, coach, and Administrator in school districts both in Arkansas and Texas. He has served as the Elementary Principal at Pewitt CISD, Principal at Texas High School, Chief Operations Officer at Texarkana Independent School District, & Assistant Superintendent at Lake Travis Independent School District, just to name a few. Mr. Bailey holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Arkansas-Monticello and a Master of Education in Administration from Texas A&M-Texarkana.

“I am honored by the confidence shown by Mrs. Schroeder and the Board of Directors to lead Opportunities, Inc. We have an amazing team of dedicated and caring professionals who have a passion for helping others. Thank you to our wonderful community for the continued support of our organization, and we are excited about the great things that lie ahead! Please reach out for any further information on our Business Enterprises programs, Adult Day Program, or Developmental Preschool if we can be of assistance”, said Mr. Bailey.

Opportunities, Inc. has proudly served children and adults with developmental disabilities and seniors in the Texarkana region for 58 years. Our nonprofit’s mission is to provide developmental and support services which empower individuals in attaining a full life in the community. For more information, please visit our website at www.oppinc.org. 6101 North State Line Ave, Texarkana, TX, 903-791-2270.

