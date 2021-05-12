Pleasant Grove Independent School District Board of Trustees Approves Matt Fry for Director of Operations

Advertisement

The Pleasant Grove ISD Board of Trustees approved Matt Fry for the position of Director of Operations on Tuesday, May 11 at their regular called board meeting. Fry brings 17 years of experience in education to the position and will oversee daily operations including maintenance and transportation for the district.

Superintendent Chad Pirtle stated, “Mr. Fry has been a leader in education and in the Texarkana area for many years. I am excited to bring his experiences, leadership, and energy to the Pleasant Grove Independent School District. I feel certain his leadership will positively impact our ability to achieve our mission of ensuring high levels of learning for all students.”

For the past nine years, Fry has been the Director of Communications for Liberty-Eylau ISD. From 2007-2012, Fry taught at Liberty-Eylau High School and served as the District UIL Coordinator. From 2004-2007, Fry taught journalism, graphic design, and Spanish at Liberty-Eylau Middle School. In 2006, he earned the Liberty-Eylau Campus Teacher of the Year Award.

A member of the Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA), Fry has earned “Best in Category” for his designs and marketing campaigns. Fry serves on the Board of Directors and Advisory Boards for Northside Church, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Salvation Army, and the Boys and Girls Club. Fry is the President Elect of the Wilbur Smith Rotary Club, the President of the Board of Directors for the Liberty-Eylau Fire Department, and a graduate of the Leadership Texarkana Class of 2014.

Fry received his Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications from Texas A&M University- Texarkana and his Master of Science in Educational Technology Leadership from Lamar University. Matt’s wife, Amber is a teacher at Pleasant Grove Intermediate School. Matt and Amber have two children, Mason (11) and Addison (12), both students at Pleasant Grove ISD.

