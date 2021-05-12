Pleasant Grove Independent School District Board of Trustees Approves Carla Dupree for Assistant Superintendent of Schools

Advertisement

The Pleasant Grove ISD Board of Trustees approved Carla Dupree for the position of Assistant Superintendent of Schools on Tuesday, May 11 at their regular called board meeting. Dupree joins Pleasant Grove ISD with 21 years of administration experience, most recently serving as the principal of Texas High School for the past three years.

“We are excited for Mrs. Dupree to join the Pleasant Grove Independent School District as Assistant Superintendent,” Superintendent Chad Pirtle stated. “Mrs. Dupree brings an exceptional level of quality to our school district and her impact on ensuring high levels of learning for all students will radiate throughout our district and positively change the lives of our students.”

Dupree brings to the position 26 years in education. Her career began in 1995 as an English and speech teacher at Queen City High School in Queen City ISD. From 2007-2014, Dupree was the Queen City Elementary School Principal, and from 2014-2017, Dupree served as the Queen City High School Principal. Dupree moved to Texarkana ISD in June 2017 to serve as the Assistant Principal of Curriculum and Instruction, and in July 2018, Dupree became the Texas High School Principal. Dupree serves on the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) Board of Directors, is the Region 8 TASSP Coordinator, and was named the 2020 TASSP Region 8 Principal of the Year.

Dupree received her Bachelor of Arts in English and Speech Communication from Stephen F. Austin State University. Dupree holds a Master of Education and Principal Certification from Texas A&M University Commerce. Dupree and her husband, Scott, have one son, Davis, who is a student at Texas A&M University- Texarkana pursuing a BSN.

