Pleasant Grove Independent School District Names Leah Sams Pleasant Grove Middle School Principal

The Pleasant Grove Independent School District Board of Trustees approved Leah Sams for the position of Pleasant Grove Middle School Principal in their meeting on Thursday, May 12, 2022. A current Pleasant Grove Middle School assistant principal, Sams will begin her new role in June 2022.

Sams’ professional experience includes serving as the College Hill Middle School Principal in the Texarkana Arkansas School District. Sams also has experience at the middle school level as a teacher, instructional facilitator, school improvement specialist, and assistant principal.

Sams holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Leadership and Development from Texas A&M University – College Station and a Master of Education in Educational Administration and Supervision from Southern Arkansas University.

Leah Sams and her husband, Jeffery, have 3 children, Bear, Georgia and Mary Martha. Sams enjoys playing backgammon with anyone who knows how to play, spending time with her family, and cheering on the Fighting Texas Aggies.

