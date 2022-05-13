Two TISD Staff Members Awarded Scholarships to Attend Nationally Recognized Summer Institute

Advertisement

TISD Teacher, Andria Camp, and Instructional Coach, Kaci McKeever, have been awarded scholarships to attend the nationally recognized KAGAN Summer Institute this summer in Orlando, Florida. The competitive scholarships are awarded annually to 14 professionals across the United States, with two representatives from Texarkana ISD earning scholarships in 2022. Andria Camp received the scholarship to attend the Dynamic Trainer Institute, and Kaci McKeever will be attending the Instructional Coach Institute. Both participated in TISD’s Kagan pilot and will serve as leaders for the district-wide implementation of these highly engaging structures.

Camp joined the Tiger Family in August of 2020, currently teaching first grade at Nash Elementary. McKeever has been a part of the Tiger Family for 13 years, currently serving as an Instructional Coach on multiple elementary campuses.

Kagan Publishing, Professional Development and Structures focus on engagement, producing revolutionary positive results. Teachers, schools, and districts use Kagan Structures to increase academic achievement, improve ethnic relations, enhance self-esteem, create a more harmonious classroom climate, reduce discipline problems, and develop students’ social skills and character virtues. The mission of Kagan is to develop and share revolutionary instructional strategies proven to boost engagement and achievement.

