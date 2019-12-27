Police Searching for Missing Man

Advertisement

UPDATE – Secric has been located safe.

Texarkana, Texas Police say Sedric Deshunn Martin’s mother said she has not seen nor heard from him since December 12.

Sedric is bipolar and believed to be off his medication at this point.According to police, several people say that they believe that he is having some type of episode and not likely in an appropriate state of mind. His cell phone has apparently been turned off and goes straight to voice mail. He is known to hang around the Rosehill and Beverly neighborhoods.

If you have any idea where Sedric is, please call 911 or the non-emergency number 903-798-3876.