FDA officially raises tobacco buying age to 21

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially raised the legal age to buy tobacco products in the United States from 18 to 21.

On December 20, 2019, President Trump signed legislation to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and raise the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years.

It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes – to anyone under 21.

The FDA will provide additional details on this issue as they become available.

